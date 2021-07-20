Your Photos
Children’s Museum of Southern MN: Teen astronaut inspires young people

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An 18-year-old made history Tuesday by becoming the youngest person to ever travel to space.

Oliver Daemen, a Dutch physics student, joined billionaire Jeff Bezos and two other passengers aboard Blue Origin’s first human space launch. Daemen now holds the title of the youngest individual to reach the suborbital atmosphere.

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota said Daemen has opened new doors for kids with aspirations in the field.

“The big thing with kids is in their world, anything is possible. Like, they are creative problem solvers, so to see a young man going up into space sets that reality for them that not only is anything possible, but it’s achievable too,” said Wyatt Miller, lead museum experience supervisor at CMSM.

Miller said Daemen will encourage more kids to think outside the box about their goals and capabilities.

