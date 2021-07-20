Farmfest 2021 returns Aug. 3-5

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmfest returns in just a few weeks after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The event runs August 3-5, featuring multiple agricultural forums. Topics include ‘Investing off the Farm’, a Women in Ag Forum, and ‘Designing the Farm Bill in a Changing world’. Governor Tim Walz will also deliver a keynote address on August 4.

Tickets to Farmfest are $8 online and $10 at the gate. Kids 17 and under are free.

Farmfest takes place near Redwood Falls on the Gilfillan Estate.

