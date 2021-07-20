Former Minnesota State swimmer to represent Fiji at Tokyo Olympics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State swimmer Cheyenne Rova will be representing Fiji at the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

Rova, who is a native of Nadi, Fiji, will compete in the 50-meter freestyle event.

She joined the Minnesota State swimming and diving team prior to the start of the 2015-16 season and made an instant impact by winning three New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference Championships in the 50 freestyle (23.43), 200 freestyle relay (1:34.08) and the 200 medley relay (1:43.23).

During her senior season, Rova went on to win a total of six events at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Championships, including the 50 freestyle (23.05), 200 medley relay (1:43.35), 200 freestyle relay (1:33.87), 400 medley relay (3:47.62), 100 freestyle (50.29) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:24.00) events.

She also finished her senior season as a four0time All-American as she finished third in the 50 freestyle (23.06), third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.69), fifth in the 100 freestyle (50.28) and sixth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:23.74).

Rova will become Minnesota State’s first female student-athlete to compete in the Summer Olympics.

Nina Tikkinen, Emila Andersson, David Backes and Emmanuel Matadi are also former Minnesota State student-athletes who competed at the Olympics.

Athlete (Nation) Olympics Olympics Sport/Event Nina Tikkinen (Finland) 2010 Winter Olympics Women’s Hockey Emila Andersson (Sweden) 2010, 2014 Winter Olympics Women’s Hockey David Backes (USA) 2010, 2014 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Emmanuel Matadi (Liberia) 2016, 2020 Summer Olympics 100m Dash

Matadi will also be competing at the upcoming games in Tokyo. Representing Liberia, he will be competing in the 100-meter dash. He also participated in the 1026 Summer Olympics in Brazil.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin Friday and run through Aug. 8.

Rova will compete in the 50-meter freestyle event, which is scheduled to begin July 30, with the semifinals set to follow on July 31. The finals of the 50m will take place Aug. 1.

Matadi will be in action beginning July 31, with the 100m semifinals and finals to follow on Aug. 1.

