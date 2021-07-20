Mankato Symphony Orchestra to be highlighted in national production

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Symphony Orchestra has been selected to represent the state of Minnesota in the first-ever national United Symphonies of America! “edutainment” event.

The one-hour online event is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will involve one orchestra from each state and interweave musical entertainment with information about how symphony orchestras enrich local communities.

According to United Symphonies of America! co-founder Jonathan McPhee, the first-of-its-kind collaborative program has been designed to meet multiple challenges faced by community orchestras emerging from the pandemic.

“Post-pandemic, the nation’s professional orchestras are facing challenges related to audience development, resource development, and the ongoing effort to be diverse and inclusive,” McPhee said. “The United Symphonies of America! project is designed to help orchestras meet these challenges, and showcase the wonderful contributions they make throughout the nation.”

The project will shine a light on the participating orchestras’ community impact programs, such as July 4th Pops performances, Nutcracker events with local ballet companies, educational programs aimed at school children, and collaborative initiatives with galleries, museums and universities.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to represent the State of Minnesota in this historic initiative,” said Bethel Balge, executive director of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra. “The program will highlight the Mankato Symphony’s beautiful and stirring concert, presented in Saints Peter and Paul Church last April. I encourage everyone to tune in on September 30 for some fun and a meaningful dose of Mankato pride!”

Free of charge to everyone tuning in, organizers are hopeful that viewers will be inspired to support their local orchestras by making donations or purchasing promotional t-shirts and hats. Direct links to do both will be provided during the online presentation.

Mankato area businesses and individuals wishing to provide support leading up to the United Symphonies of America! event on Sept. 30 is encouraged to contact the Mankato Symphony Orchestra at (507) 625-8880 or via email at mso@mankatosymphony.org.

