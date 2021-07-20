Your Photos
MDH: one additional death tied to COVID-19, 625 new cases

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 625 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 608,405. Of those total cases, 43,098 are health care workers.

There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,639. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,492.

There are 599,037 people who are no longer isolated.

32,993 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,671 were hospitalized in ICU.

The total approximate number of tests completed is 10,516,852.

Statewide, 3,112,360 people have at least one vaccine dose, and 2,963,538 people have completed the vaccine series. Over 66 percent of those 12 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. Over 91 percent of those 65 or older have received at least one dose.

In our area, 57 percent of the total population in Nicollet County have received one dose of the vaccine; 52 percent in Blue Earth County, 44 percent in Sibley County, 53 percent in Brown County, and 47 percent in LeSueur County.

For more information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us.

