North Mankato Fire Department extinguishes fire

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Fire Department says it extinguished a fire at a single-family home Monday evening.

The fire department says it was called to a single-family home near the 2100 block of Red Tail Lane at approximately 8:06 p.m. Monday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of the home, with heavy smoke throughout the residence.

Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the fire quickly and begin ventilation and overhaul.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, with smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was present when the fire began, and residents say they found the fire upon returning home. No injuries occurred, although one family pet was lost due to the heavy smoke conditions.

The North Mankato Fire Department was reportedly on the scene for approximately three hours and was assisted by the North Mankato Police Department and Mayo Ambulance.

The case remains under investigation by the North Mankato Fire Department and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.