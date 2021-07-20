Your Photos
Olivia man rescued from co-op elevator

A 26-year-old Olivia man is airlifted after police say he became trapped inside an elevator at...
A 26-year-old Olivia man is airlifted after police say he became trapped inside an elevator at United Farmers Co-op in Bird Island.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRD ISLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - A 26-year-old Olivia man is airlifted after police say he became trapped inside an elevator at United Farmers Co-op in Bird Island.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on the 200 block of North Main Street at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The caller reported an employee working inside the main elevator had fallen several stories and was trapped inside. The employee was identified as Matthew Rice.

Responders were able to locate Rice inside; about 40-50 feet below where he had been working. Rice was airlifted from the scene to the North Memorial Hospital with what officials say are severe injuries.

