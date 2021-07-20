Pilot killed in helicopter crash near Elgin

ELGIN, Minn. (KEYC) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast of Rochester.

The agency says a four-seat Robinson R-44 went down near the town of Elgin.

NTSB is investigating the July 19, 2021, crash of a Robinson R-44 helicopter near Elgin, Minnesota. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 19, 2021

One person has died, according to authorities. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased pilot as 40-year-old Corey James Adcock, of Victoria County, Texas.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off the area due to downed power lines.

