Pilot killed in helicopter crash near Elgin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELGIN, Minn. (KEYC) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast of Rochester.
The agency says a four-seat Robinson R-44 went down near the town of Elgin.
One person has died, according to authorities. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased pilot as 40-year-old Corey James Adcock, of Victoria County, Texas.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off the area due to downed power lines.
