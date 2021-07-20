Your Photos
Pilot killed in helicopter crash near Elgin

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELGIN, Minn. (KEYC) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast of Rochester.

The agency says a four-seat Robinson R-44 went down near the town of Elgin.

One person has died, according to authorities. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased pilot as 40-year-old Corey James Adcock, of Victoria County, Texas.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off the area due to downed power lines.

