Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in time-out over vaccine misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia got a half-day ban from Twitter.

On Monday evening, the social media platform restricted Greene’s account after labeling two of her tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine as “misleading.”

This isn’t the first time Greene has been reprimanded by Twitter.

She was also suspended for 12 hours in January after she shared false information about the 2020 election via tweets.

If Greene shares more misinformation in the future, she could face a permanent ban.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating 18 instances of motor vehicle tampering and theft over the weekend.
Mankato Public Safety investigate car break-ins
Owatonna Police are currently investigating an alleged shooting in Dartts Park, after a report...
Owatonna Police investigate alleged shooting
Authorities in New Ulm are asking for information following vandalism at Germann Park.
New Ulm Police seek suspected vandals
Harry Burleigh, 69, survived in the Oregon wilderness for 17 days after he got lost on a...
‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness
Mike Berg
Memorial ride honors Mankato man killed in motorcycle accident

Latest News

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon, on Tuesday will become the second...
Bezos riding own rocket on company’s 1st flight with people
A 26-year-old Olivia man is airlifted after police say he became trapped inside an elevator at...
Olivia man rescued from co-op elevator
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical...
Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical