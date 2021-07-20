Your Photos
Two people dead following apparent murder-suicide

Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night.

According to the Faribault Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call around 8:00 p.m. on the 700 block of 3rd St. Northwest.

Officers performed unsuccessful life-saving efforts on 32-year-old Amanda Schroeder, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, 27-year-old Brandon Akermark was found with a handgun lying next to him with one gunshot wound in his head.

Faribault Police Department says both have been sent to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

Authorities add there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

