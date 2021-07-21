Your Photos
Canadian wildfires lead to air quality alert in Minnesota

By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for northern, central, and southeast Minnesota due to Canadian wildfires.

The air quality is being affected by wildfire smoke coming from the northern part of the state and southern Canada. Smoke moved into central and southeast Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

“Be aware of any respiratory conditions that you may have or friends and family and to take it easy when smoke levels are high,” said David Brown, air quality scientist for the MPCA. “The best thing to do is to take it easy outdoors or stay inside if at all possible.”

With the ongoing fires’ smoke levels, the hazy conditions can occur again. You can be mindful of smoke levels by checking with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Sen. Tina Smith calls for nationwide public housing safety improvements
United Way ramps up for upcoming Women with Heart Luncheon
