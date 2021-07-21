Your Photos
City of Olivia issues ban on lawn watering

Lawn care sprinkler
Lawn care sprinkler(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Ongoing drought concerns have some southern Minnesota communities starting to restrict outdoor water usage.

The Olivia City Council says with the Department of Natural Resources designating Minnesota in a drought warning...it has passed a resolution at the state’s request banning lawn watering. The ban goes into effect tomorrow until further notice. Under the rule watering of trees, shrubs, flowers, gardens, vehicle washing, and filling swimming pools is still allowed.

