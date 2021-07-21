City of Olivia issues ban on lawn watering

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Ongoing drought concerns have some southern Minnesota communities starting to restrict outdoor water usage.

The Olivia City Council says with the Department of Natural Resources designating Minnesota in a drought warning...it has passed a resolution at the state’s request banning lawn watering. The ban goes into effect tomorrow until further notice. Under the rule watering of trees, shrubs, flowers, gardens, vehicle washing, and filling swimming pools is still allowed.

