Emerald ash borer found in Freeborn County

Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. The invasive insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now found in 35 states.(Mike Groll | AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALDEN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in Freeborn County for the first time. There are now 28 counties in the state with EAB.

A contractor for a local electric cooperative was doing tree maintenance along utility lines near the city of Alden when they noticed ash trees with signs of EAB. The contractor contacted the MDA through the department’s Arrest the Pest line, and MDA staff were able to find live EAB larvae and collect samples for federal identification.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Freeborn County, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county.

Two virtual open houses for residents and tree care professionals in the county will be held on Wednesday, August 11. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session regarding the emergency quarantine of firewood.

To register for the open house at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab

