Gooseberry Falls impacted by drought

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Gooseberry Falls is normally full of rushing water this time of year, but right now, the popular North Shore destination looks very different.

That’s thanks to the drought in the northern region of the state which has almost completely dried out the lower falls.

The dry conditions are also impacting plants and other aquatic wildlife upstream.

Assistant Park Manager Nick Hoffmann says the falls need a nice steady rainfall before they can return to normal.

“The upstreams wetlands, as they start losing water levels, it’s less water obviously feeding into the tributaries and then that’s less feeding into the Gooseberry River and then less that’s feeding into our Falls,” says Hoffmann.

