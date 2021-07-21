Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gooseberry Falls impacted by drought

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Gooseberry Falls is normally full of rushing water this time of year, but right now, the popular North Shore destination looks very different.

That’s thanks to the drought in the northern region of the state which has almost completely dried out the lower falls.

The dry conditions are also impacting plants and other aquatic wildlife upstream.

Assistant Park Manager Nick Hoffmann says the falls need a nice steady rainfall before they can return to normal.

“The upstreams wetlands, as they start losing water levels, it’s less water obviously feeding into the tributaries and then that’s less feeding into the Gooseberry River and then less that’s feeding into our Falls,” says Hoffmann.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night.
Two people dead following apparent murder-suicide
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash
FILE — Firefighters battle a blaze at a private residence at Restless Court that broke out...
North Mankato Fire Department extinguishes fire
A 26-year-old Olivia man is airlifted after police say he became trapped inside an elevator at...
Olivia man rescued from co-op elevator
Mankato School Board members convene for a school board meeting Monday, July 20, 2021, in...
Mankato School Board approves new Equity Vision and Framework 5-1

Latest News

Minnesota’s most populous county is boosting its incentive program for COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Hennepin County boosts COVID-19 vaccination incentive program
An air quality alert is issued due to wildfire smoke until Thursday.
MPCA cautions state about air quality
Lawn care sprinkler
City of Olivia issues ban on lawn watering
State finds unauthorized data access at North Mankato, Fairfax deputy registrar offices