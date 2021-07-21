Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hennepin County boosts COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s most populous county is boosting its incentive program for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved an additional $250,000 to promote vaccine shots, on top of the original $100,000 that was allocated earlier from federal recovery funds. Commissioner Chris LaTondresse says the program has increased the number of shots and Tuesday’s action “doubles down on this promising strategy” to help fight the coronavirus. The county used the original investment to buy 2,235 Visa gift cards worth $50 each. The incentive program includes partnerships with community groups to host vaccine events and provide perks such as free meals, groceries, and entertainment.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night.
Two people dead following apparent murder-suicide
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash
FILE — Firefighters battle a blaze at a private residence at Restless Court that broke out...
North Mankato Fire Department extinguishes fire
A 26-year-old Olivia man is airlifted after police say he became trapped inside an elevator at...
Olivia man rescued from co-op elevator
Mankato School Board members convene for a school board meeting Monday, July 20, 2021, in...
Mankato School Board approves new Equity Vision and Framework 5-1

Latest News

Gooseberry Falls is normally full of rushing water this time of year, but right now, the...
Gooseberry Falls impacted by drought
An air quality alert is issued due to wildfire smoke until Thursday.
MPCA cautions state about air quality
Lawn care sprinkler
City of Olivia issues ban on lawn watering
State finds unauthorized data access at North Mankato, Fairfax deputy registrar offices