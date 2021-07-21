Hennepin County boosts COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s most populous county is boosting its incentive program for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved an additional $250,000 to promote vaccine shots, on top of the original $100,000 that was allocated earlier from federal recovery funds. Commissioner Chris LaTondresse says the program has increased the number of shots and Tuesday’s action “doubles down on this promising strategy” to help fight the coronavirus. The county used the original investment to buy 2,235 Visa gift cards worth $50 each. The incentive program includes partnerships with community groups to host vaccine events and provide perks such as free meals, groceries, and entertainment.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.