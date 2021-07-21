Madelia Health looks to open clinic in Truman

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Madelia Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen says they would like to rent the facility attached to Truman Senior Living and provide primary health care services.

“Madelia Health definitely has a strong understanding of how to provide health care in rural communities with our success that we have in Lake Crystal, opening a clinic there and retail pharmacy, now just expanding that to Truman,” said Mengenhausen.

This comes after Madelia continues to see more patients from Truman.

“About a year ago, with COVID hitting, we lost our provider. Mayo Clinic was forced to shut down its operations or put them on pause. Since then, we haven’t had a provider. About two months ago we learned they were going to cease operations altogether and Madelia saw an opportunity there,” Truman City Council Member Brandon Mosloski said.

Madelia Health plans to start off with one nurse practitioner and front desk person offering care five days a week, as well as provide a pharmacy, an asset the city of Truman does not have.

But Mayo Clinic Health System did offer to bring their mobile unit to Truman every other week for a few days, offering on-site care with a nurse practitioner and telehealth opportunities.

“Being an extremely small town, there is not a lot of opportunities (to have both) Madelia and the Mayo mobile unit, so we are hoping to do just one or the other,” Truman City Council Member Jacob Ebert added.

While no decisions have been finalized, city council members address pros to keeping services local with Madelia Health.

“They (Madelia Health) already help the city of Truman in many ways. They help our public utilities, scholastics, sports, now the opportunity to be a health partner in a way is a great opportunity for Truman,” said Ebert.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.