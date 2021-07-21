Your Photos
MnDOT: Highway 60 detour delayed for ‘at least another week’

FILE — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is again delaying the removal of the Highway 60 detour between Eagle Lake and Elysian.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is again delaying the removal of the Highway 60 detour between Eagle Lake and Elysian.

The agency says the detour will remain in place for about another week, weather permitting, due to drainage issues.

MnDOT had originally anticipated to remove the barricades and reopen the highway by Friday. They add that they have hired an extra contractor to install edge drains to help and speed up the completion of the first phase of the project.

Construction on a portion of Highway 60 between the city of Elysian to the junction with Highway 13 in Waterville, which is the second phase of the project, began earlier this month. The full implementation of the Phase 2 detour will begin upon the removal of the Phase 1 detour.

Despite the setback, MnDOT officials say they still expect to complete the Highway 60 project in October.

