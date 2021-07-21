Your Photos
MnDOT to update signal system, make ADA improvements in Waseca

A construction barrel is pictured Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Madison Lake, Minn.
A construction barrel is pictured Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Madison Lake, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will soon be upgrading signal systems and making ADA improvements on Minnesota Highway 13 near Waseca.

Beginning Aug. 2, MnDOT will be replacing an aging signal system and making improvements to pedestrian crossings on Highway 13. Preliminary work is scheduled to take place Monday.

MnDOT officials say the traffic signal at the intersections of 7th Avenue North and Highway 13, near the McRaith Funeral Home, needs to be replaced with a model that meets today’s standards and current American Disability Act requirements. The project also includes improving the curb ramps.

Other Highway 13 work in Waseca includes underground storm sewer work.

A segment of 7th Avenue North, adjacent to the intersection, will be temporarily closed to accommodate work at the intersection. MnDOT says it doesn’t anticipate any significant impacts to traffic on Highway 13.

All work is expected to be completed by early October, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

