MPCA cautions state about air quality

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An air quality alert is issued due to wildfire smoke until Thursday.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) the air quality alert for northern, central, and southeast Minnesota. The air quality is being affected by wildfire smoke coming from the northern part of the state. Smoke is expected to mix down to the ground over northern Wisconsin and move into central and southeast Minnesota this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

