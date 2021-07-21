Your Photos
Teen injured in Adventureland accident shows improvement as investigation into ride continues

This new picture shows David and Sabrina Jaramillo with their son at Blank Children's Hospital.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 16-year-old boy hurt after a deadly accident on a ride at Adventureland is showing encouraging signs of improvement.

That’s according to the family’s pastor, who spoke to the Des Moines Register.

Michael Jaramillo, 11, of Marion, died after a raft flipped on the Raging River Ride on July 3.

His older brother, David, has been in the hospital since then in critical care.

David spent nearly two weeks in and out of a medically induced coma and lost his vision.

He also could not speak or breathe without life support.

But now, the family’s pastor says he can see, mouth words, and is doing physical therapy in hopes of walking again.

The family’s attorney says they are asking to have an engineer inspect the boats in use on the ride, including the Jaramillo’s boat.

The attorney said they have been talking with witnesses to this incident and to witnesses who have seen dangerous incidents on this ride in the past.

The family said it believes the inspections of all boats would protect public safety.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

