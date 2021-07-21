Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wolves sale approved, as Taylor sends 20% to Lore, Rodriguez

A new Minnesota Timberwolves logo is unveiled on the scoreboard during halftime of the team's...
A new Minnesota Timberwolves logo is unveiled on the scoreboard during halftime of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first increment of the $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez has been formally approved by the NBA.

The Timberwolves issued a statement Wednesday confirming the transaction and welcoming Lore and Rodriguez to the organization. The deal, which also includes the WNBA franchise Minnesota Lynx, was first reached between current owner Glen Taylor and Lore and Rodriguez this spring and was structured to begin with an initial transfer of a 20% stake in the club this year.

Lore and Rodriguez will then have the right to purchase additional 20% shares in 2022 and 2023, when they would become controlling owners of the two basketball teams.

“Together with Marc and Alex, we take another step forward in building a world-class organization both on and off the court,” Taylor said in the statement.

Lore expressed his excitement Wednesday in a Twitter post.

“As a middle schooler, I dreamt about owning a sports team — and today I’m so humbled to be a part of the @NBA and @WNBA family,” Lore said.

The 80-year-old Taylor purchased the Timberwolves in 1994 for $88 million to keep them from moving to New Orleans. He told reporters when the negotiations with Lore and Rodriguez began that the franchise remaining in Minnesota was a condition of the sale.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night.
Two people dead following apparent murder-suicide
State finds unauthorized data access at North Mankato, Fairfax deputy registrar offices
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating a helicopter crash northeast...
Pilot of crop-dusting helicopter killed in Minnesota crash
FILE — Firefighters battle a blaze at a private residence at Restless Court that broke out...
North Mankato Fire Department extinguishes fire
Mankato School Board members convene for a school board meeting Monday, July 20, 2021, in...
Mankato School Board approves new Equity Vision and Framework 5-1

Latest News

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach announces Brisbane as the 2032...
Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach announces Brisbane as the 2032...
PHOTOS: Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid
U.S. guard Sue Bird brings the ball up during the first half of the team's pre-Olympic...
Bird, Alvarez chosen to carry US flag at opening ceremony
United States' Tobin Heath reacts after losing 0-3 against Sweden during a women's soccer match...
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics