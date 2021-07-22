Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Eagle Lake Police: report suspicious activity

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Eagle Lake Police Department is reminding residents to report suspicious activity following recent incidents in the city’s parks.

Authorities say there have been a few incidents at the parks involving vandalism and bullying. Whether on a walk or at the park, officials say it’s important to always report anything suspicious, as it may help prevent a future crime or even solve a past crime.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State finds unauthorized data access at North Mankato, Fairfax deputy registrar offices
John Blume was sitting at his dining room table when a car crashed into his home and pushed him...
WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home
Mankato School Board members convene for a school board meeting Monday, July 20, 2021, in...
Mankato School Board approves new Equity Vision and Framework 5-1
Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night.
Two people dead following apparent murder-suicide
registrar office
Registrar employees access unlawful information

Latest News

The Eagle Lake Police Department is reminding residents to report suspicious activity following...
Eagle Lake Police: report suspicious activity
Adventuring with the Mankato Area Mountain Bikers
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning threw on some helmets and took on an off-road...
Adventuring with the Mankato Area Mountain Bikers
The Waseca Braves defeat Janesville 6-2.
Town Ball: Waseca tops Janesville 6-2