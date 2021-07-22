Eagle Lake Police: report suspicious activity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Eagle Lake Police Department is reminding residents to report suspicious activity following recent incidents in the city’s parks.

Authorities say there have been a few incidents at the parks involving vandalism and bullying. Whether on a walk or at the park, officials say it’s important to always report anything suspicious, as it may help prevent a future crime or even solve a past crime.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.