Ecumen Pathstone opens new independent living facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Latitude Independent Living has been open to residents since February, but due to the pandemic, they were not able to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new facility overlooks the Minnesota River Valley.

The brand-new building features a terrace, an entertainment area and living spaces. The building was built and designed with the thought of serving the older Mankato community.

“It has been a long time coming, we have been working on this project for a number of years really,” said Laura Templin, a senior living consultant at Ecumen Pathstone. “So to see it all come together today and to start welcoming our first occupants here has been really exciting.”

The independent living building is filling up fast with residents, which has Ecumen Pathstone optimistic about its future in Mankato.

