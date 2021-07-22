Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling their packaged muffins products, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.

The generic brand muffins of Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are also among those included in the recall.

The company is instructing consumers to immediately dispose of the products.

Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

A full list of the muffins affected by the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Faribault County
Iowa boy dies following I-90 crash
FILE — A motorcyclist was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato after a crash on...
Motorcyclist injured in Highway 169 crash in Mankato
The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly
FILE — Two people are injured in a collision between a Martin County squad car and another...
2 injured in Fairmont crash involving Martin County sheriff’s vehicle
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Health reports four additional deaths tied to COVID-19 and 625 new...
MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 625 new cases
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
Arizona couple warns others about flash flooding after almost getting swept away.
Arizona couple escapes flash flooding while off-roading
Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
A sign reminds people that masks and social distancing is required at the Holland America...
Governments, businesses race to reimpose mask mandates