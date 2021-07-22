Registrar employees access unlawful information

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In Fairfax and North Mankato deputy registrar offices, a total of five employees, three in North Mankato and two in Fairfax, accessed information on several people in the area, believed to be family members of the employees.

In Fairfax, an employee signed in using another employee’s information, which triggered an audit by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Driver Services. Auditors found seven instances where the two users accessed DVS data unlawfully.

These were the only two employees at the registrar, forcing the facility to close until they can be replaced.

In North Mankato, an audit was started after an employee searched themselves in the system, and it was found that three different employees accessed several people’s driver’s licenses and driving records.

“This is a lookup, but it is with family data and the public has no reason in both locations to have concerns about their data,” said Emma Corrie, driver and vehicle services director for the Department of Public Safety.

The law requires DPS-DVS to forward the matter to the appropriate prosecuting authority for prosecution going forward.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.