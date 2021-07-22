Your Photos
United Way ramps up for upcoming Women with Heart Luncheon

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato United Way is ramping up for its 12th annual Women with Heart Luncheon.

Tickets are $25 for the upcoming fundraising luncheon on Aug. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Speakers include Kendall Grund and Kobi Schuck, who will be talking about mental health. Both are involved with the United Way-funded program Project for Teens that encourages responsible decision-making by youth through peer-to-peer education.

“This event is really awesome, it’s ladies coming together from all over the four-county area, coming together with their beautiful hearts, wanting to improve people’s lives. It’s trending right now to be a record-breaking year, so we are already over 630 women signed up for this event,” said Greater Mankato United Way CEO Barb Kaus.

The day also features prizes.

The event kicks off United Way’s 2022 campaign.

