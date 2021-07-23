BLC’s Geistfeld, Olson featured on USA DIII Basketball Select Team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College’s all-American Hanna Geistfeld, guard Abby Olson and head coach Lyle Jones were all featured on this year’s USA Division III Women’s Basketball Select Team.

When the group landed in Brazil for their three game slate, they wasted no time getting into the action.

“We went to a conference room, pushed all the chair to the side and tried to simulate an offense and get all these players from different parts of the country to try to get it down,” Jones said.

“We saw some good competition. We saw some really big girls, girls that made me feel pretty small which doesn’t really happen in our conference,” Geistfeld said.

“In the first game, most of those kids had a Division I or II scholarships and the other two teams were aspiring to that. The physicality was was way different than here. It was very physical. What people call traveling here is not traveling there, it’s more of the FIBA rules,” Jones said.

The team fell short in game one in their first crack at the different international rules.

“There was a 24-second shot clock instead of a 30-second shot clock here. You can’t go over and back, which we did a lot, so we had to learn that really quick. Free-throw set up was different,” Olson said.

“More than two steps would be a travel here,” Geistfeld said.

“In Brazil it was three steps and so we were like what is going on,” Olson added.

The USA Select Team responded in a big way, winning their final two games.

“They didn’t care who scored the points. They just wanted to share the ball and when teams do that, points come very quickly. We also even pressed, without even going through a press which goes back to those players IQ,” Jones said.

The once in a lifetime opportunity went beyond the court with all attention on the basketball stars.

“Everywhere you go, there’s little kids outside of the gyms that you played in and they just look up to you so much. After the game we’re outside of the gym and we’re literally giving our t-shirts off our back to these kids and they’re putting them right on. They want our autographs,” Giestfeld said.

“I gave my basketball shoes away to one of the girls at the camp we did and it was crazy, how they feel and their emotion. They were so excited and thankful,” Olson said.

