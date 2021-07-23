City of North Mankato urges residents to conserve water due to drought

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging water conservation measures after receiving a letter from the DNR notifying water suppliers and utilities the state is in the drought warning phase.

According to a release from the city, based upon the request from the DNR to complete water reduction strategies, the city requests residents put into action an even/odd water and irrigation plan. The following procedures are recommended:

• Residents in Lower North Mankato are encouraged to water lawns on even days.

• Residents in Upper North Mankato are encouraged to water lawns on odd days.

• Do not irrigate lawns between the hours of 10:00am and 6:00pm to reduce evaporation.

• Let lawns grow longer.

• Check and repair any leaks in irrigation lines, water softeners, water heaters, toilets, etc.

• Run full loads of laundry whenever possible.

• Run dishwashers only when full.

The city anticipates the drought warning phase to continue until at the least the third week of August and will notify residents when the warning phase is changed.

Questions may be directed to City Hall at 507-625-4141, or visit the City’s website for more information: www.northmankato.com.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.