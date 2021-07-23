Gov. Tim Walz visits Kennedy Elementary School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Governor’s message was clear: to show his appreciation for students and teachers for getting through the last year and a half, highlight the progress the state and the country has made with the pandemic. and the education investments in Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget.

“The first thing I thought of I said, I can’t wait to be back in schools and see laughing kids with their teachers,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “I know how important it is I know it is a safe place and as an educator it is everything that you would hope for to make every kid feel valued.”

Also on the tour was superintendent of Mankato Public Schools Paul Peterson and the Minnesota Department of Education commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller.

One point of emphasis: the state has come a long way in the last year but there is still work to be done in multiple areas.

“We are all striving toward access and I think that is a misnomer,” Mueller said. “Really what we mean is that access is the floor. That is where every single student should start and from there we need to build on participation and representation.”

“We remove those barriers to access, we start having those high expectations we start to close those achievement gaps, we start hiring teachers of color that look like the students they are in front of, we start doing those things and we start to see that achievement that we really want to see,” Walz said.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget puts $1.2 billion toward education over the next four years and $35 million toward hiring more teachers of color.

The whole state was shaken by the events throughout the last year in a number of ways. The governor reflected on all that Minnesotans have been through and all that can be gained going forward.

“So I think the lessons I have learned in this is that you need to be able to ask the questions, you need to be able to have a curiosity about what’s happening and you need to be able to have the right people around you and those right people will be both inside and outside government and you need to get them in and surround them,” Walz said.

