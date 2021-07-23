Mayo Clinic Health System Offers walk-in care for orthopedic injuries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato now provides walk-in orthopaedic and sports medicine care for fractures, breaks, sprains and dislocations.

The clinic provides care for injuries in the elbow, wrist, hand, hip, foot and ankle. They also care for simple bone fractures, injuries that result in pain from movement or the inability to put weight on them, torn ligaments, sports injuries and more.

“Our walk-in clinic is an option for patients that’s faster and more cost-effective than going to the emergency room when a patient has non-life-threatening orthopedic injuries,” said Ryan Foley M.D., Chair of Dept. of Orthopedics, Sports Medicine.

Walk-in services are offered in the Department of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at the hospital campus in Mankato.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Friday.

