North Mankato offers free swim lessons to Somali community

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following the drowning death of nine-year-old Abdirahman Abdullahi at the Spring Lake Park Facility in July, community-wide efforts have been taking place to prevent like tragedies.

The city of North Mankato is providing free swim lessons for Somali children at Spring Lake Park Facility this summer in an effort to break down language and cultural barriers.

“Following the tragic drowning of a Somali child in our community, providing swim lessons to Somali families right now is so important to alleviate fear and promote healing. My heart was full to witness this vital learning experience and the community support for our children and families” said Mohamed Ibrahim, Somali Community Leader.

The Mankato Clinic Foundation is helping fund the lessons with a $2,500 dollar grant and a commitment for more funding if needed.

“Drowning is one of the leading causes of death in children, and we feel that every child should have a safe opportunity to learn how to swim,” said Dr. Katie Smentek, Mankato Clinic Foundation Board Member.

“To offer some lessons privately to help manage cultures and things like that so it would help the balance and make it more accessible for families,” said Katie Heintz, North Mankato Community Director.

Swim lessons go into August, for ages 6-11. Sessions meet over the course of two weeks for a total of 7 lessons.

“These swimming lessons are more than just swimming lessons, included in this lesson are a visit with a child therapist to help them process these fears that might be coming forward,” said Smentek.

Through this effort, a gap in swim lessons was identified for many children in the community, due to barriers such as finances, transportation and time.

Organizers are forming community-wide collaborations to ensure all children have the opportunity to learn to swim.

In addition in partnership with the non-profit Connecting Kids, North Mankato does offer free or reduced swim lessons for families.

