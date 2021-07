MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Togo. Togo is a senior dog at BENCHS who loves attention --- he certainly wasn’t camera shy! He is a smaller dog who is in his later years looking to live his best life. Togo is looking for a home with a lot of love. If you or someone you know would be a good fit for Togo, please contact BENCHS.

