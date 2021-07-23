Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy

According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but...
According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year old boy dies in a one-vehicle accident in rural Estherville Thursday.
Estherville teen killed in one vehicle crash
FILE — The Kossuth County Speedway is pictured in this undated file photo in Algona, Iowa.
Iowa race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant
Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night.
Two people dead following apparent murder-suicide
A photo from a Blues on Belgrade of the past. Blues on Belgrade is back after a year off due...
Blues on Belgrade back this weekend in North Mankato
Spectrum Internet and Consolidated Communications increase speeds for customers.
Faster internet speeds coming to Mankato, North Mankato

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Several Mankato streets scheduled to begin sealcoating Monday
Several Mankato streets scheduled to begin sealcoating Monday
Blues on Belgrade
Blues on Belgrade returns to North Mankato