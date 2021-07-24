Blues on Belgrade returns to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The music festival features a lineup of several different bands performing on the Ford Stage right on the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato. Crowds lined up lawn chairs to sit in the summer sun or shade to enjoy live music, food from local vendors and to look at the art that local artists were selling at their tents. The free event was created to bring the community together in one place safely and in a fun family friendly environment.

“Recognizing how our community, it is about showing off how beautiful lower North Mankato is and all of the businesses that are on Belgrade we like to bring our community together to support the businesses locally,” co chair of Blues on Belgrade Jolinda Grabianowski. “It is about celebrating the wonderful community that we have in lower North Mankato.”

Upcoming events in North Mankato include Music in the Park, Bier on Belgrade and Bells on Belgrade.

