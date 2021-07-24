Desert Storm veterans reunite for 30 year reunion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thirty years ago, U.S. troops were sent to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm.

One company, 452nd General Supply Company out of Southern Minnesota, made it their mission to work long hours in the desert heat to the best of their ability no matter what.

Saturday afternoon, members of the company came together to reunite at VFW Post 950 in Mankato, 30 years later.

“Coming together as a family, taking the time to remember the memories when we served as well as hearing the new memories of their families,” Desert Storm veteran and organizer of the reunion Jeffery Kronback said.

The group may all be in different places now, but their connection through the military and their service will forever bond them.

Scott Kranz, the company’s commander, was promoted just before leading the group. He looks back at the time with them fondly.

“This unit, I am very proud of them because any mission they got given to them they achieved the best,” Kranz said. “They also made the best out of where we were which was in the middle of the desert.”

Together the men and women who served in the 452nd General Supply Company endured harsh conditions in sweltering heat to serve the country that they loved.

Now 30 years later, they take a second to appreciate all they have now together as they enjoy each other’s company.

“It shows the strength and the cohesion of this unit. How even after 30 years, they will come back and it is just like it was yesterday,” Desert Storm veteran Dan Meyer said. “It was one of the greatest units to be in because it was a small hometown unit.”

Together the group had drinks, heard guest speakers, shared a dinner and more. The goal was to bring together the unit after having to cancel the event last year.

“It is like seeing a long lost high school best friend,” Kronback said. “A lot of handshakes, a lot of hugs, a lot of emotions shared, some tears with certain people seeing each other.”

