Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘It’s insane’: $20K prototype trash can discussed for San Francisco

By KPIX staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - The city of San Francisco could spend $20,000 on a trash can.

It could be the first of thousands like it, but officials say others would cost less.

In the current cans around the city, trash goes in, but much too often comes out.

“They go looking for drugs. They go looking for things to recycle,” said resident Isaac Stevens. “In the neighborhood I live in, they bust them open. They pull things out, and sometimes they get too full.”

Sleeker designed bins with sensors alerting crews when they’re almost full will be more tamper-resistant, block rodents out and keep sidewalks cleaner.

Many, including Matt Haney with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, think $20,000 for a trash can sounds ridiculous.

“It’s insane,” said Fred, a city resident.

The costly cans even flaunt designer names.

Finalist one is the Salt and Pepper; two: the Slim Silhouette; and three: the Soft Square. All featuring roll-out liners or toters that can be mechanically lifted instead of manually taken out.

Why are doing this rather than putting out a bunch of different cans that are already produced that are much cheaper?” Haney said at a hearing.

The Department of Public Works installed 3,000 green cans in the ’90s. They currently cost around $1,200.

Even they admit the price tag is an expensive for the new prototype but promise the cost will go down once it is mass produced.

Department of Public Works acting director Alaric Degrafinried said his goal is for the city to have the best trash cans in the world.

“I want us to be, frankly, the model for other cities - Portland, New York, Sydney or any other city in the world - to come and to take our cans or model their cans after ours,” Degrafinried said.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year old boy dies in a one-vehicle accident in rural Estherville Thursday.
Estherville teen killed in one vehicle crash
FILE — The Kossuth County Speedway is pictured in this undated file photo in Algona, Iowa.
Iowa race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant
Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night.
Two people dead following apparent murder-suicide
A photo from a Blues on Belgrade of the past. Blues on Belgrade is back after a year off due...
Blues on Belgrade back this weekend in North Mankato
Spectrum Internet and Consolidated Communications increase speeds for customers.
Faster internet speeds coming to Mankato, North Mankato

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Several Mankato streets scheduled to begin sealcoating Monday
Several Mankato streets scheduled to begin sealcoating Monday
Blues on Belgrade
Blues on Belgrade returns to North Mankato