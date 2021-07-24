Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K tip from strangers

By WSB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) - A beloved piano player at Atlanta’s airport got the tip of a lifetime, thanks to the power of social media.

A corner of Concourse A at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part of the whole place, thanks to Tonee Carter.

Carter has been playing the piano for 60 years, the last seven in the airport.

“This is the most fun job I’ve ever had. People love live music. They’ve had a weary travel day. They’re not expecting this, and it changes everything,” Carter said. “I love this job.”

Travelers love Carter, but he never lets it get to his head.

“It’s classic Dad,” Carter’s son-in-law, Ty Berrian, said. “Exactly how he is. He handles the spotlight with grace and honor like no other.”

It was when Carter met a traveler named Carlos Whittaker, an author and motivational speaker, that the love became prevalent.

Carter had shared his story with Whittaker, a story that would move him.

“The second he told me he’s on dialysis nine hours a night, wakes up every morning and plays the piano for four hours,” Whittaker said. “I said, ‘this brother is about to get a big tip.’”

Whittaker reached out to his followers on social media. Within a few minutes, the tip reached $10,000 and within a few hours it was at $60,000.

“I do what I do because I love it. It’s never been about money for me,” Carter said. “But this is over the top. This is God at work, man.”

When Whittaker finally made the big reveal, Carter seemed at first to not believe him and then he burst into tears.

One hundred and seventy thousand people donated to help Carter.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year old boy dies in a one-vehicle accident in rural Estherville Thursday.
Estherville teen killed in one vehicle crash
FILE — The Kossuth County Speedway is pictured in this undated file photo in Algona, Iowa.
Iowa race track cuts ties with announcer after racist rant
Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night.
Two people dead following apparent murder-suicide
A photo from a Blues on Belgrade of the past. Blues on Belgrade is back after a year off due...
Blues on Belgrade back this weekend in North Mankato
Spectrum Internet and Consolidated Communications increase speeds for customers.
Faster internet speeds coming to Mankato, North Mankato

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Several Mankato streets scheduled to begin sealcoating Monday
Several Mankato streets scheduled to begin sealcoating Monday
Blues on Belgrade
Blues on Belgrade returns to North Mankato