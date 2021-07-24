Several Mankato streets scheduled to begin sealcoating Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several Mankato streets are scheduled to begin sealcoating on Monday.

Over 100 streets are included in the project.

The City of Mankato says streets are scheduled for sealcoating beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Street sweeping will be done 24 hours after sealcoating.

The city says residents can avoid towing by not parking on impacted streets until no parking signs are removed.

Signs will be placed in affected areas the day prior to sealcoating.

For a full list of impacted streets, click here.

