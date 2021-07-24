Your Photos
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz’s administration is taking action to continue receiving Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, payments.

According to a news release, on Friday, Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead signed a joint disaster declaration, which will be submitted along with Minnesota’s application for Emergency SNAP, or E-SNAP funding.

The declaration means that Minnesotans will continue to receive $45 million in monthly emergency food assistance benefits for over 550,000 Minnesotans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to approve an agreement that preserves $45 million per month in E-SNAP funding for Minnesotans who need help buying groceries, even after the state’s peacetime emergency ended on July 1.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

