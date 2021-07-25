Your Photos
Evacuations ordered after grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN

Authorities are asking people to stay away from a grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN. Photo & video courtesy: Janine Torgerson Teske(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Evacuations have been ordered in Clinton, Minnesota, following a grain elevator fire.

Clinton is located near Big Stone Lake and is located in Big Stone County. It’s a town of fewer than 500 people.

Dakota News Now has reached out to the sheriff’s office but have not been able to speak to anyone.

According to a post on the City of Clinton’s Facebook page, the sheriff has requested people stay away from the area around the elevator.

The sheriff’s office has told everyone living within three blocks of the fire to evacuate immediately.

All roads around Clinton are closed, including Highway 75.

Officials are asking city residents to not use any water until further notice.

