Legion Baseball: American Post 11 wins sub-state tournament over National

The Mankato American advance to the American Legion state tournament.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sub-State 2 American Legion baseball championship went underway on Saturday.

Mankato American and Mankato National clashed in the title game for a chance to advance to next week’s state tournament.

American came out on top 7-2 to carry on an impressive summer season.

The state tournament begins July 29 in St. Cloud.

