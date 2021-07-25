Legion Baseball: American Post 11 wins sub-state tournament over National

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sub-State 2 American Legion baseball championship went underway on Saturday.

Mankato American and Mankato National clashed in the title game for a chance to advance to next week’s state tournament.

American came out on top 7-2 to carry on an impressive summer season.

The state tournament begins July 29 in St. Cloud.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.