Sewing group thanks vets for their service with quilts

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The Main Street Sewing Society gave 89 local veterans handmade quilts of valor this afternoon. This is the ninth year for the quilts of valor giveaway, which has grown year after year. Veterans pulled up in their cars to receive their quilts, each one different from the last. The group wanted to do what they loved for the veterans while thanking them for their service.

“There is one thing about quilters is that not only do they enjoy to sew and enjoy quilting but they enjoy giving,” vice president of the Main Street Sewing Society Carrie Meyer said. “That is the most fun part is once we create something is to gift it.”

The group handed out as many quilts as they could today and is sending out the rest to the veterans who could not make it out to pick up their quilts in person.

