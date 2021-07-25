Your Photos
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota district judge has issued a temporary restraining ordered against the Hubbard County sheriff, ruling that the county must stop obstructing access to a property used by opponents of Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project.

Two leaders of protests against the oil pipeline recently sued Hubbard County and Sheriff Cory Aukes for repeatedly blocking a driveway to a home in north-central Minnesota. The property is one of several camps near the pipeline route used by Line 3 protesters. Aukes says he will appeal the judge’s order and that deputies “are not blocking” the driveway.

