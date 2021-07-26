Four die following crash in Le Sueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Four people have died following a crash in Le Sueur County.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford Expedition with seven passengers collided with a Chevy Silverado last night around 11:30 p.m at the intersection of County Road 15 and County Road 22.

54-year-old John St. John of Piedmont, California, 56-year-old Jill St. John, and two juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three surviving passengers in the Expedition, including two juveniles, were transported to hospitals in the Twin Cities.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

