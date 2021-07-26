Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — It’s a skeet sweep for the United States.

Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women’s gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
THE LATEST: Sheriff’s Office says triple homicide victims knew suspect(s) responsible
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Authorities are asking people to stay away from a grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN. Photo &...
Evacuation order lifted following grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN
Several Mankato streets scheduled to begin sealcoating Monday
Several Mankato streets scheduled to begin sealcoating Monday

Latest News

Husking with U-Pick Sweet Corn
FILE - Then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung, left, talks with...
Former NFL coach wants meeting with Goodell over team’s Asian remark
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
New trouble for infrastructure talks as pressure mounts
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Thousands of structures at risk in California's Dixie Fire
Four people have died following a crash in Le Sueur County.
Four die following crash in Le Sueur County