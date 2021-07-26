Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

By KTRK staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A youth soccer tournament in Texas turned deadly Sunday.

Authorities said about 100 people were at the tournament when a gunman opened fire amid a domestic dispute.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend died.

The woman was with two children at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Family members say the woman and her boyfriend were arguing with her ex-husband when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

About two hours later, family members said they received a text from him saying he planned to kill himself.

Deputies later found his body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home about 10 miles from the field.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people have died following a crash in Le Sueur County.
Four die following crash in Le Sueur County
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
Temporary restraining order issued against Hubbard County sheriff
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
THE LATEST: Sheriff’s Office says triple homicide victims knew suspect(s) responsible
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Walz administration seeks to continue receiving E-SNAP payments
Authorities are asking people to stay away from a grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN. Photo &...
Evacuation order lifted following grain elevator fire in Clinton, MN

Latest News

A spawning salmon jumps as water flows over a small dam that has trapped fall leaves, Thursday,...
Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her score after performing on the balance beam...
Biles tries to lead Team USA to third consecutive gold medal
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude in 2021
A recent study conducted by Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced and...
New York to become 6th state to ban child marriage in the United States