Open Door Health Center announces new CEO

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Open Door Health Center has announced its new CEO.

Rhonda Eastlund will be acting as Chief Executive Officer effective July 12, 2021. Most recently she served as Chief Operations Officer for Chicago Family Health Clinic (CFHC) on the south-side of Chicago. Her career in the executive leadership of community health centers started in the Twin Cities in 2007.

“I am excited to work with Team Open Door to increase access for all in need of health care in our communities. Open Door has so much to offer to those going without affordable, culturally appropriate health care. My goal is to expand our reach to serve even more individuals and families”, says Eastlund.

“During the interview process, Rhonda impressed us with her focus on culture, her growth mindset, and her knowledge of best practices for the industry. We look forward to the changes she will bring to Open Door,” says Val Reid, Chair of ODHC Board of Directors.

