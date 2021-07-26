Owatonna police make arrest in Dartts Park shooting

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in Owatonna make an arrest following a shooting last Sunday at Dartts Park.

18-year-old Zachary Schultz, of Northfield, was taken into custody Friday in connection to the incident. Police responded to the park at 5:30 p.m. last Sunday night after witnesses reported hearing two gunshots followed by two vehicles fleeing the area. Schultz is being held at the Owatonna Detention Center pending formal charges.

The shooting remains under investigation.

