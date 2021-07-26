Your Photos
Summer Food Service Program running until end of summer(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Education reminds residents across the state that the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option runs until the start of the school year.

More than 2,500 sites in Minnesota are participating to help provide free and nutritious meals to kids under the age of 18.

Meals are served in a number of ways including in school, curbside, through grab and go pickup and more.

There are both breakfast and lunch options available.

Anyone interested can check the Free Meals for Kids app to find summer meal sites.

For other ways to find a site, visit here.

