Teens injured in ATV accident in Renville County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Three teens are injured in an ATV accident in Renville County.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon on 180th Street in Sacred Heart South Township.

According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported that a Polaris Ranger had rolled on its side into the ditch and that the driver was trapped underneath. When officers arrived, the driver had been freed by the passengers. The driver has been identified as 15-year-old Trevor Peterson of Sacred Heart. He was airlifted from the scene with severe injuries. Both passengers, a 15 and 16-year-old, had minor injuries. Officials say both passengers were wearing seatbelts, but it is believed the driver was not. Police say none of the occupants were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.